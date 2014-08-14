Björk’s Biophilia concert film to be released worldwide

As we noted earlier this year, Björk has adapted her Biophilia album and accompanying app into a full-length concert film called Björk: Biophilia Live. After premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this past April, the movie will receive a worldwide release starting in September. New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Oslo, and Berlin are among the many cities set to host screenings. A list of UK dates will be announced on August 18th.

Directed by Nick Fenton and Peter Strickland, Biophilia Live “chronicles the multidimensional concert centered on (Björk’s) eighth studio album,” according to a press release. In addition to animation sourced from the Biophilia apps, the film also makes use of “science and nature archive and found footage,” emphasizing the LP’s overarching themes of “musical structures and natural phenomena — atomic, cellular and cosmic.”

Below, watch the film’s trailer (via The Creators Project), followed by the full list of screenings.

Björk: Biophilia Live Screening Dates:

