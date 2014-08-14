Björk’s Biophilia concert film to be released worldwide

As we noted earlier this year, Björk has adapted her Biophilia album and accompanying app into a full-length concert film called Björk: Biophilia Live. After premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this past April, the movie will receive a worldwide release starting in September. New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Oslo, and Berlin are among the many cities set to host screenings. A list of UK dates will be announced on August 18th.
Directed by Nick Fenton and Peter Strickland, Biophilia Live “chronicles the multidimensional concert centered on (Björk’s) eighth studio album,” according to a press release. In addition to animation sourced from the Biophilia apps, the film also makes use of “science and nature archive and found footage,” emphasizing the LP’s overarching themes of “musical structures and natural phenomena — atomic, cellular and cosmic.”
Below, watch the film’s trailer (via The Creators Project), followed by the full list of screenings.
Björk: Biophilia Live Screening Dates:
09/05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Bio Paradis
09/26 – New York, NY @ IFC Center
10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Nitehawk Cinema
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Gene Siskel Film Center
10/10 – Aichi, JP @ TOHO Cinemas Nagoya
10/10 – Kanagawa, JP @ TOHO Cinemas Kawasaki
10/10 – Kyushu, JP @ TOHO Cinemas Tenjin
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Downtown Independent
10/10 – Osaka, JP @ TOHO Cinemas Umeda
10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Roxie
10/10 – Tokyo, JP @ TOHO Cinemas Roppongi
10/10 – Toronto, ON @ Bloor Hot Docs Cinema
10/16 – Berlin, DE @ Kino Central
10/17 – Denver, CO @ Sie Film Center
10/17 – Miami, FL @ O Cinema
10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Cinema Du Parc
10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Zeitgeist
10/17 – Oslo, NO @ Victoria
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ FilmBar
10/17 – Portland, OR @ McMenamin Mission
10/17 – Rjeka, HR @ Art-kino Croatia
10/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ AFI Silver Theatre
10/17 – Tonsberg, NO @ Kilden
10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Cinematheque
10/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Eye Film Institute
10/20 – Alborg, DK @ Biografer Alborg
10/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/20 – Arhus, DK @ Biografer Arhus
10/20 – Beinasco, IT @ Space Cinema Beincaso
10/20 – Belpasso, IT @ space Cinema Belpasso
10/20 – Bochum, DE @ UCI Bochum
10/20 – Bologna, IT @ Space Cinema Bologna
10/20 – Casamassimi, IT @ Space Cinema Casamassima
10/20 – Catanzaro Lido, IT @ Space Cinema Catanzaro Lido
10/20 – Cerro Maggiore, IT @ Space Cinema Cerro Maggiore
10/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Palads Teatret
10/20 – Corciano, IT @ Space Cinema Corciana
10/20 – Dresden, DE @ UCI Dresden
10/20 – Dusseldorf, DE @ UCI Dusseldorf
10/20 – Esbjerg, DK @ Biografer Esbjerg
10/20 – Firenze, IT @ Space Cinema Firenze
10/20 – Genova, IT @ Space Cinema Genova
10/20 – Grosseto, IT @ Space Cinema Grosseto
10/20 – Guidonia, IT @ Space Cinema Guidonia
10/20 – Hamburg, DE @ UCI Hamburg
10/20 – Herning, DK @ Biografer Herning
10/20 – Hillerod, DK @ BioCity Hillerod
10/20 – Kolding, DK @ Bio Center Kolding
10/20 – Koln, DE @ UCI Koln
10/20 – Lamezia Terme, Italy @ Space Cinema Lamezia Terme
10/20 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
10/20 – Limena, IT @ Space Cinema Limena
10/20 – Livorno, IT @ Space Cinema Livorno
10/20 – Lucerne, CH @ Kino Bourbaki
10/20 – Lyngby, DK @ Biografer Lyngby
10/20 – Milano, IT @ Milano Odeon
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Heights Theatre
10/20 – Minsk, BY @ Cinemascope
10/20 – Montebello, IT @ Space Cinema Montebello
10/20 – Montesilvano, IT @ Space Cinema Montesilvano
10/20 – Munster, DE @ NBSP