Listen: Deptford Goth’s new song “The Lovers”

With last spring’s Life After Defo LP, UK producer Daniel Woolhouse, aka Deptford Goth, crafted a collection of grand, slightly ambient synth-pop songs that seemed to vibrate with a kind of affirmation energy. Since then, he’s gotten married and moved from the city to a nice seaside cottage, life events which have brought new perspective to his work. Based on his most recent output — a remix EP from last November and an edit of Fyfe’s “For You” — it appears Woolhouse now favors lighter touches, subtlety shifting toward a sound that’s gentle and introspective.

That evolution is abundantly clear on “The Lovers”, the lead single from Woolhouse’s upcoming sophomore album, Songs. Woolhouse’s work has always been classified as R&B, but now he seems to more readily embrace the simplicity and direct sensuality of the genre. That translates to Woolhouse’s croon, equally romantic and forlorn, spilling lines about every facet of love, from loved ones to love-making, over hand-clap drums and dusty synth grooves. It’s not as moving and inspiring as past fare, but it does hit you right in the heart with true deftness.

Listen in below (via Stereogum):

Songs is due out November 4th via 37 Adventures/PIAS Recordings. Consult the tracklist below:

Songs Tracklist:

01 Relics

02 Do Exist

03 The Lovers

04 We Symbolise

05 Code

06 The Loop

07 A Circle

08 Near to a River

09 Dust

10 Two Hearts

11 A Shelter, A Weapon