Watch: Sharon Van Etten performs on Kimmel

Sharon Van Etten has had quite the busy schedule since releasing her excellent album, Are We There, back in May. In addition to an extensive world tour, impressing festivals crowds at both Pitchfork and Forecastle, the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter has collaborated with the likes of Justin Vernon and blues rock duo She Keeps Bees.

On Friday night, Van Etten continued to promote her new LP with a lovely performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch below as she dazzles with renditions of “Tarifa” and “Break Me”.

“Tarifa”:

“Break Me”:

Van Etten will be on tour for the remainder of the year. Consult her full itinerary here.