Cult of Youth announce new album, Final Days, stream “Empty Faction”

Photo by Jeffrey Kilmer

This fall, Brooklyn experimental punk outfit Cult of Youth will release Final Days, the first album featuring its newly expanded lineup. Having been singer Sean Ragon’s solo project for nearly two decades, the project now includes Jasper McGandy (bass), Christian Kount (guitar), Cory Flannigan (drums), and Paige Flash (cello).

According to a press release, the follow-up to 2012’s Love Will Prevail delves “deeper into their style of punk-influenced psychedelic neofolk.” Using both electronic and acoustic instruments, along with an “extensive tribal rhythm section,” Cult of Youth create what they’ve dubbed a “post-industrial Pet Sounds.”

Our first taste of this mutant Beach Boys LP comes courtesy of “Empty Faction”, a savage and rattling number that has the markings of an apocalyptic anthem. Listen in below.

Final Days hits shelves on November 11th via Sacred Bones. Below, check out the album’s tracklist and artwork.

Final Days Tracklist:

01. Todestrieb

02. Dragon Rouge

03. Empty Faction

04. God’s Garden

05. Down the Moon

06. Of Amber

07. No Regression

08. Sanctuary

09. Roses