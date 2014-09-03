Listen to a live album of Arcade Fire’s Relektor tour covers

Arcade Fire // Photo by Philip Cosores

Photo by Philip Cosores

As you may have heard, Arcade Fire covered a whole bunch of covers during their world tour in support of Reflektor. By our count, the band paid homage to at least 35 different artists, from legends like Prince, Neil Young, and The Rolling Stones to contemporaries such as Feist, Wolf Parade, and Pixies. Along the way, they were joined by some special guests, including David Byrne, Mavis Staples, Marky Ramone, and Buster Poindexter himself, New York Dolls’ David Johansen.

Hopefully Arcade Fire eventually releases a live album chronicling their epic Reflektor tour, but in the meantime, we went ahead and compiled recordings of these various covers for a bootleg live album. Do note that the sound quality isn’t always the best.

Tracklist:

01. Prince – Controversy

02. Blondie – Heart of Glass -> Sprawl II w/ Debbie Harry

03. Dead Kennedys – California Über Alles

04. INXS – Devil Inside

05. Bo Diddley – Who Do You Love?

06. The Ramones – I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement -> I Wanna Be Sedated w/ Marky Ramone

07. The Smiths – London

08. Pixies – Alec Eiffel

09. ABBA – Chiquitita

10. Suicide – Dream Baby Dream w/ David Byrne

11. Working For The Weekend -> Feist – I Feel It All

12. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Hey Tonight

13. Kansas – Dust in the Wind

14. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown

15. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing -> Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle

16. Buster Poindexter – Hot Hot Hot w/ Buster Poindexter

17. R.E.M. – Radio Free Europe

18. Fugazi – Waiting Room

19. Boyz II Men – Motownphilly

20. Stevie Wonder – Uptight (Everything’s Alright)

21. This Could Be The Last Time (Staples Sisters) -> The Last Time (The Rolling Stones) w/ Mavis Staples

22. Echo & The Bunnymen – The Cutter w/ Ian McCulloch

23. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit -> Rococo

24. Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F -> Normal Person

25. The Clash – I’m So Bored With the U.S.A.

26. DEVO – Uncontrollable Urge

27. Wolf Parade – I’ll Believe In Anything

28. Huey Lewis & The News – Back in Time -> Here Comes the Night Time