Listen to a live album of Arcade Fire’s Relektor tour covers

Photo by Philip Cosores
As you may have heard, Arcade Fire covered a whole bunch of covers during their world tour in support of Reflektor. By our count, the band paid homage to at least 35 different artists, from legends like Prince, Neil Young, and The Rolling Stones to contemporaries such as Feist, Wolf Parade, and Pixies. Along the way, they were joined by some special guests, including David Byrne, Mavis Staples, Marky Ramone, and Buster Poindexter himself, New York Dolls’ David Johansen.
Hopefully Arcade Fire eventually releases a live album chronicling their epic Reflektor tour, but in the meantime, we went ahead and compiled recordings of these various covers for a bootleg live album. Do note that the sound quality isn’t always the best.
Tracklist:
01. Prince – Controversy
02. Blondie – Heart of Glass -> Sprawl II w/ Debbie Harry
03. Dead Kennedys – California Über Alles
04. INXS – Devil Inside
05. Bo Diddley – Who Do You Love?
06. The Ramones – I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement -> I Wanna Be Sedated w/ Marky Ramone
07. The Smiths – London
08. Pixies – Alec Eiffel
09. ABBA – Chiquitita
10. Suicide – Dream Baby Dream w/ David Byrne
11. Working For The Weekend -> Feist – I Feel It All
12. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Hey Tonight
13. Kansas – Dust in the Wind
14. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown
15. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing -> Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
16. Buster Poindexter – Hot Hot Hot w/ Buster Poindexter
17. R.E.M. – Radio Free Europe
18. Fugazi – Waiting Room
19. Boyz II Men – Motownphilly
20. Stevie Wonder – Uptight (Everything’s Alright)
21. This Could Be The Last Time (Staples Sisters) -> The Last Time (The Rolling Stones) w/ Mavis Staples
22. Echo & The Bunnymen – The Cutter w/ Ian McCulloch
23. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit -> Rococo
24. Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F -> Normal Person
25. The Clash – I’m So Bored With the U.S.A.
26. DEVO – Uncontrollable Urge
27. Wolf Parade – I’ll Believe In Anything
28. Huey Lewis & The News – Back in Time -> Here Comes the Night Time