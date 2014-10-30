Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes is a 15-track collection of new music based on two dozen recently discovered Bob Dylan lyrics. Due out on November 11th via Electromagnetic Recordings/Harvest Records, the T-Bone Burnett-produced LP features folk supergroup The New Basement Tapes, aka Elvis Costello, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, and Carolina Chocolate Drops’ Rhiannon Giddens. The lyrics are said to date back to 1967, during Dylan’s iconic Basement Tapes era.

Already we’ve heard a number of Lost on the River tracks, including “Nothing To It”, “Married To My Hack”, “Spanish Mary”, “When I Get My Hands On You”, and “Liberty Street”. Now, Costello leads the mighty collective through a live performance of a new song called “Six Months In Kansas City (Liberty Street)”. Equal parts powerful and soulful, it’s yet another solid showcasing of each of the artists’ individual talents and a great nod to Dylan’s lyrical prowess.

Watch below (via Rolling Stone).

Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes will be accompanied by a Showtime documentary set to debut on November 21st. According to a press release, director Sam Jones’ Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued presents an “exclusive and intimate look at the making of Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes set against the important and historical cultural backdrop of Bob Dylan’s original Basement Tapes.”

Meanwhile, Dylan himself will release the entire collection of The Basement Tapes next week on November 4th. The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11 spans 138 songs, including 30 never known to have existed. Stream selections of the release here.

Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes Tracklist:

01. Down On The Bottom

02. Married To My Hack

03. Kansas City

04. Spanish Mary

05. Liberty Street

06. Nothing To It

07. Golden Tom – Silver Judas *

08. When I Get My Hands On You

09. Duncan and Jimmy

10. Florida Key

11. Hidee Hidee Ho #11

12. Lost On The River #12

13. Stranger

14. Card Shark

15. Quick Like A Flash *

16. Hidee Hidee Ho #16 *

17. Diamond Ring *

18. The Whistle Is Blowing *

19. Six Months In Kansas City (Liberty Street)

20. Lost On The River #20

* = Deluxe edition only