Although Sufjan Stevens has yet to release new solo music this year, he’s kept himself rather busy with a handful of collaborations and cover songs, including his side project Sisyphus and his contribution to the latest Arthur Russell tribute album. This week, he’s joined forces with Brooklyn singer-songwriter and longtime friend Cat Martino for a new song called “Take the Time”.

Strewn with robotic blips and bleeps, it’s a blissful and futuristic indie pop number whose electronic leanings echo Stevens and Martino’s previous joint track, 2012’s “I Promise”. (Also, how great is the song’s accompanying artwork above? Who knew Stevens was such a beach babe.)

Listen in below (via Pitchfork).

“Take the Time” is available to stream for the next 24 hours as part of a Pledge Music fundraiser for Martino and her band Stranger Cat’s forthcoming debut album. For more information on the campaign, head here.