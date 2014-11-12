With his in-your-face humor and vicious lyrics, Tyler, the Creator has earned a reputation as a rude, crude, and straight up offensive personality. But to his true fans, he’s also one of the most inspiring, caring, and personable dudes in the game.

Case in point: A guy named Aaron McCann came all the way from Ireland to check out Odd Future’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles last weekend. While in town, he decided to attend an open mic at Hollywood’s HaHa Comedy Club to test his burgeoning stand-up career on foreign soil. Because Tyler was the one who inspired him to jump into comedy in the first place, he took to Spring.me (formally Formspring) and asked the rapper if he’d come see his set. And because this is the kind of guy Tyler is, he actually showed up.

McCann invited his inspiration on stage to prove to his friends back home that this shit really happened, and Tyler used the moment to give respect to his fan. “Congrats,” Tyler said. “This man came all the way from wherever the fuck Ireland is, and he followed his dreams. And he’s fucking here. With that courage, you don’t know where the fuck you can end up.”

Below, watch McCann’s final joke (it’s funnier than the crowd thinks it is), which ends with his heartfelt story and Tyler’s appearance.