Little Dragon has made use of a few different monster archetypes in its videos supporting Nabuma Rubberband, specifically: a witch/necromancer in “Klapp Klapp” and the undead in “Pretty Girls”. Now, in the video for the album’s latest single, “Underbart”, the Swedish synthpoppers enlist a fiend of a different kind: The Germs’ Don Bolles.

Here, the punk icon accompanies Little Dragon frontwoman Yukimi Nagano on an eerie bus trip, one that involves possession by an unseen force and some truly crack group choreography. Amid a series of increasingly intense images, I’m just not sure what’s more scary: Bolles in a green wig or, eww, public transportation.

Search your own psyche for answers as you watch below (via The Guardian).