Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Little Dragon share video for “Underbart” starring The Germs’ Don Bolles — watch

by
on November 06, 2014, 10:35am
0 comments

Little Dragon has made use of a few different monster archetypes in its videos supporting Nabuma Rubberband, specifically: a witch/necromancer in “Klapp Klapp” and the undead in “Pretty Girls”. Now, in the video for the album’s latest single, “Underbart”, the Swedish synthpoppers enlist a fiend of a different kind: The Germs’ Don Bolles.

Here, the punk icon accompanies Little Dragon frontwoman Yukimi Nagano on an eerie bus trip, one that involves possession by an unseen force and some truly crack group choreography. Amid a series of increasingly intense images, I’m just not sure what’s more scary: Bolles in a green wig or, eww, public transportation.

Search your own psyche for answers as you watch below (via The Guardian).

Previous Story
Madonna teases collaboration with Chance the Rapper
Next Story
Alain Johannes shares new song “Saturn Wheel” — listen
No comments