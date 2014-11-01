Photo via @Letkemann / Twitter

Queens of the Stone Age took the stage in Los Angeles last night for their final performance behind …Like Clockwork. The Halloween-themed concert, dubbed “The End Of The Road”, also featured The Kills, a haunted house, and a costume contest (Josh Homme dressed as a priest). However, perhaps the most significant moment of last night occurred when ex-QOTSA member Nick Oliveri reunited with his former bandmates during the set’s six-song encore.

After kicking off the encore with “You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire”, Homme and Oliveri then ripped through several songs that hadn’t been performed like in over a decade, including “Quick and to the Pointless”, “Auto Pilot”, “Another Love Song”, and “Gonna Leave You”. Watch fan-shot footage of their reunion below.

We recently caught up Oliveri to discuss his reunion with QOTSA, why he left Kyuss, and the prospects for a new Mondo Generator album.

Plus, check out the opening song of the set, which featured Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears.

Setlist:

Keep Your Eyes Peeled (with Jake Shears)

Feel Good Hit of the Summer

The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret

My God Is the Sun

Smooth Sailing

If I Had a Tail

Little Sister

Someone’s in the Wolf

The Vampyre of Time and Memory

I Sat by the Ocean

Make It Wit Chu

Regular John

No One Knows

Go With the Flow

Encore:

You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire (with Nick Oliveri)

Quick and to the Pointless (with Nick Oliveri) (first performance since 2004)

Auto Pilot (with Nick Oliveri) (first performance since 2005)

Another Love Song (with Nick Oliveri) (first performance since 2004)

Gonna Leave You (with Nick Oliveri) (first performance since 2004)

A Song for the Dead