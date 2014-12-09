Kanye West freestyled his entire album for Seth Rogen inside a limo for two hours

There’s a lot of great candidates for most quintessential Kanye being Kanye story, like the time he ordered Chinese delivery with his one phone call from jail, or how he keeps his 21 Grammy Awards in a sock drawer. There was also the time he asked Seth Rogen and James Franco to re-enact their “Bound 2” spoofing at his wedding to Kim Kardashian. As it turns out, that’s not the only funny story Rogen has to tell about Kanye.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Rogen relays the time he and his wife ran into the Chicago MC in a hotel lobby and were soon whisked away into his limo for a private listening session.

“Me and my wife had gotten some dessert and were in the lobby getting plates to bring back to our room … And Kanye was like, ‘What are you guys doing? Want to hear my new album?’ So he takes us to this limo van and starts playing his album – except theres no lyrics only beats. So he raps the whole album and after each song, he stops it, like ‘So what do you think?’ We were in the van for 2 hours!” “Now I realize the next person he sees that he knows is getting pulled into that van,” Rogen says, laughing, “But I learned a lesson from it -which is that Kanye is seeking input at all times. Processwise, it showed an openness and a fearlessness. We started screening our movies more and in rougher versions for our friends because of that.”

Kanye will soon have something else to freestyle for Rogen as his seventh solo LP is said to be finished and dropping early next year.