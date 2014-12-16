St. Vincent appears on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, says she and Carrie Brownstein have written songs together

Photo by Wei Shi

This week, recent Grammy nominee Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, appeared on Marc Maron’s latest WTF podcast to talk about a host of topics spanning music, TV, and, her plans for the future. Among the most revealing tidbits?

Her first introduction to David Bowie was “Aladdin Sane”, she once “tried to like Zappa” to impress a CD store employee, she “fucking loves” Texas, and she and Carrie Brownstein have written a few songs together.

On her relationship with the Portlandia star and reunited Sleater-Kinney rocker, Clark said Brownstein’s doing “the most crazy awesome outsider art guitar,” noting that her “favorite thing about her playing is that she’s not afraid to go anywhere.” Regarding their songs together, she mentioned that their jam sessions worked best when she was on drums (she has “bad technique,” but “good time”) and Brownstein manned the axe, calling her “such a cool extemporaneous guitar player.” Though the two don’t have any official plans to release their collaborative songs — they’re in “GarageBand somewhere” — whenever they do, she says they’ll likely do so under an alter ego.

Seeing as how we named St. Vincent one of our Top Live Acts of 2014, it was especially interesting to hear her talk about her live show. She discussed her love for on-stage improvisation, saying that she often likes to “reach for things that I don’t know what it’s going to sound like when my fingers get there,” describing it as a “process of discovery and going out on a limb and not knowing if you’re gonna land it.”

Listen to the full podcast here.