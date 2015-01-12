Carly Rae Jepsen teams with Dev Hynes and Ariel Rechtshaid for new album

Proof your life is flying by at an uncomfortable rate: We’re three years removed from Carly Rae Jepsen’s ear-worm of a pop music smash, “Call Me Maybe”. Now, it seems the Canadian musician is getting ready to return with a new record and, in a somewhat surprising move, she’s enlisted the help of two prominent figures from the indie music world: Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes and producer Ariel Rechtshaid.

Rechtshaid offers Jepsen a resume that includes credits for HAIM, Vampire Weekend, and Cass McCombs, in addition to pop heavyweights like Madonna and Beyoncé. Hynes, meanwhile, has written music for Florence & the Machine, Sky Ferreira, and Jessie Ware.

Because it’s been far too long, revisit “Call Me Maybe” below.