Kim Gordon announces book tour with Carrie Brownstein, Aimee Mann, and Jon Wurster

Next month, Kim Gordon will hit the road for a book tour in support of memoir Girl in a Band, and she’s bringing along some very special guests. The 11-date outing will see the singer-artist-actor interviewed by a number of celebrity friends, including Carrie Brownstein, Aimee Mann, Mountain Goats drummer Jon Wurster, radio host Alison Cuddy, and Sub Pop co-founder Bruce Pavitt, among others. Spanning late February through early March, tour stops include Brooklyn, Chicago, Austin, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Hitting book stands on February 24th through Dey Street, Girl in a Band traces Gordon’s life from childhood to the present, including the years spent in Sonic Youth and the New York City post-punk scene of the ’80s, as well as her most recent project, Body/Head. A press release notes that “at the heart of the book is the examination of what partnership means — and what happens when it dissolves,” likely referring to the splitting of Sonic Youth and the highly publicized breakup of Gordon and frontman Thurston Moore.

Below, check out a very brief video of Gordon explaining the book’s scope. The full tour schedule, with guest listing, follows.

Kim Gordon 2015 Book Tour Dates:

02/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Greenlight Books/BAM Cinematek (with Margaret Bodde)

02/24 – New York, NY @ The Strand (with Elissa Schappell)

02/25 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Flyleaf/Cat’s Cradle (with Jon Wurster)

02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Humanities Festival (with Alison Cuddy)

02/27 – Austin, TX @ BookPeople (with Terry Lickona)

03/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Bookworks/University of New Mexico (with Samantha Carillo)

03/02 – Seattle, WA @ Elliott Bay Books/The Neptune (with Bruce Pavitt)

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Powell’s Books (with Jon Raymond)

03/04 – San Francisco, CA @ JCC San Francisco (with Carrie Brownstein)

03/05 – Santa Monica, CA @ Live Talks LA (with Aimee Mann)

03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ MOCAtv (with Bennett Simpson)