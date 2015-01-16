Sleater-Kinney chose the Ed Sullivan Theater as the spot for their first performance in nearly decade. Last night, Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker, and Janet Weiss served as musical guest for the Late Show with David Letterman. There to support their reunion album No Cities to Love, the trio delivered a full-throttle rendition of “A New Wave”, complete with high leg kicks. Watch the replay below.

The band officially kicks off its reunion tour on February 8th in Spokane, Washington.