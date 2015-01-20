Stream: Natalie Prass’ self-titled debut album

Nashville singer-songwriter Natalie Prass will release her self-titled debut album on January 27th via Spacebomb Records. In anticipation, you can stream it in full at Pitchfork.

Prass ventured off to Virginia to record the album in her record label’s attic studio. There she collaborated with Spacebomb Records founder and former high school bandmate Matthew E. White.

A press release describes the album as “a thoughtful collection of music, nourished by reverence for past eras of big band and jazz and infused with the crisp detail of late ’70s & early ’80s R&B,” adding, “Prass has that rare ability to compose in her own distinct voice and still sound immediately classic.”

The album is preceded by the warm and sentimental opening track, “My Baby Don’t Understand Me”. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Natalie Prass Tracklist:

01. My Baby Don’t Understand Me

02. Bird of Prey

03. Your Fool

04. Christy

05. Why Don’t You Believe Me

06. Violently

07. Never Over You

08. Reprise

09. It Is You