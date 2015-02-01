My Morning Jacket debut new song, cover Mazzy Star and Springsteen during first gig in over a year

My Morning Jacket returned to the stage for their first performance in over a year at this weekend’s One Big Holiday, the band’s second annual music festival at Riviera Maya in Mérida, Mexico.

Their setlist included a number of debuts, including a brand new song reportedly titled “Big D”, and covers of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”, Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire”, The Cars’ “Drive”, Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”, and Christopher Cross’ “Ride Like the Wind”.

Over the course of the performance, they were joined by The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, and Clint Maedgen of Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

See the full setlist and watch fan-shot footage of “Big D” along with their Hall & Oates cover, “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)”.

My Morning Jacket will release the first of two new studio albums later in 2015, which they’ll support with festival gigs at Bonnaroo and Forecastle.

Setlist:

Ride Like the Wind (Christopher Cross cover)

Off the Record

Evil Urges

The Dark

It Beats 4 U

Heartbreakin Man

What a Wonderful Man

Easy Morning Rebel

Tonite I Want to Celebrate With You

Golden

Slow Slow Tune

Drive (The Cars cover) w/ Adam Granduciel

I’m on Fire (Bruce Springsteen cover) w/ Adam Granduciel and Amelia Meath

Wicked Game (Chris Isaak cover) w/ Adam Granduciel and Amelia Meath

Fade Into You (Mazzy Star cover) w/ Adam Granduciel and Amelia Meath

Steam Engine w/ Adam Granduciel

Run Thru

Encore:

At Dawn

Big D (new song?)

Wordless Chorus

Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 2

Cobra

I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do) (Hall & Oates cover) w/ Amelia Meath and Clint Maedgen

Cobra

Anytime