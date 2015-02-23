Before “Happy” was a Grammy-winning global phenomenon, Pharrell Williams released another song called “Happy” with his old rap outfit N.E.R.D. It’s actually a completely different song, but the chorus starts with a similar line, “Because now I’m happy!”

Turns out there was a version of the track before that one, and it came from a most unexpected source: Scott Weiland. The Stone Temple Pilots frontman worked with Williams for his solo album “Happy” in Galoshes. Ultimately, none of their collaborations made it onto the final cut of the LP, and since Williams decided to keep “Happy” for N.E.R.D., Weiland could never officially release it for himself.

Of course, that was before a few advance promo CDs which contained the song were sent out. Now, on the discussion section of the PledgeMusic page for Weiland’s new album with The Wildabouts, the original version of “Happy” has surfaced (via Alternative Nation). Check it out below, followed by N.E.R.D.’s version for comparison.