Stream: Diamond Rugs’ new album Cosmetics

Six-piece rock supergroup Diamond Rugs will return February 24th with their sophomore LP, Cosmetics. Ahead of the release, the full 11-track effort is streaming in full below.

Deer Tick’s John McCauley and Robbie Crowell, ex-Black Lips guitarist Ian St. Pé, T. Hardy Morris of Dead Confederate, Six Finger Satellite drummer Bryan Dufresne, and Los Lobos’ Steve Berlin first came together in 2011 to record their self-titled debut. Though it was McCauley who brought the group together for that record, St. Pé and Dufresne were the ones to reconvene the outfit for Cosmetics.

They recorded last summer in Nashville’s Playground Sound, the same studio where they made their debut. Not only was the location the same, but the method as well, with everything cut to one-inch 8-track tape. Of working with so many parts (a three-piece horn section, synths, organs, guitars, multiple vocals, etc.) in such restrictive space, St. Pé said, “If you give yourself those limitations, you kind of have to live with things as they are. But those imperfections are perfection — and they’re a big part of Diamond Rugs’ sound.”

That sound is all about letting loose and having fun. “Cosmetics are products you put on your body to make you feel good,” St. Pé said of the album’s title. “Our music is the same. If you wanna be smart, read a book. If you wanna have a good time, come see the Diamond Rugs.” So for a good time, hit play below.

Pre-orders for Cosmetics are ongoing here. Diamond Rugs will support the album with a string of North American tour dates. See the itinerary below.

Diamond Rugs 2015 Tour Dates:

03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s Lounge

03/26 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

03/28 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

03/29 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/31 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern

04/01 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

04/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/03 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/04 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s (Mission Creek Festival)

04/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird

04/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Radio Radio

04/08 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

04/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/04 – Austin, TX @ The Belmont

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

05/08 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

05/09-10 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival