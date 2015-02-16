Stream: Diamond Rugs’ new album Cosmetics

Six-piece rock supergroup Diamond Rugs will return February 24th with their sophomore LP, Cosmetics. Ahead of the release, the full 11-track effort is streaming in full below.
Deer Tick’s John McCauley and Robbie Crowell, ex-Black Lips guitarist Ian St. Pé, T. Hardy Morris of Dead Confederate, Six Finger Satellite drummer Bryan Dufresne, and Los Lobos’ Steve Berlin first came together in 2011 to record their self-titled debut. Though it was McCauley who brought the group together for that record, St. Pé and Dufresne were the ones to reconvene the outfit for Cosmetics.
They recorded last summer in Nashville’s Playground Sound, the same studio where they made their debut. Not only was the location the same, but the method as well, with everything cut to one-inch 8-track tape. Of working with so many parts (a three-piece horn section, synths, organs, guitars, multiple vocals, etc.) in such restrictive space, St. Pé said, “If you give yourself those limitations, you kind of have to live with things as they are. But those imperfections are perfection — and they’re a big part of Diamond Rugs’ sound.”
That sound is all about letting loose and having fun. “Cosmetics are products you put on your body to make you feel good,” St. Pé said of the album’s title. “Our music is the same. If you wanna be smart, read a book. If you wanna have a good time, come see the Diamond Rugs.” So for a good time, hit play below.
Pre-orders for Cosmetics are ongoing here. Diamond Rugs will support the album with a string of North American tour dates. See the itinerary below.
Diamond Rugs 2015 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s Lounge
03/26 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
03/28 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
03/29 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
03/31 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe Tavern
04/01 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch
04/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/03 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/04 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s (Mission Creek Festival)
04/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird
04/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Radio Radio
04/08 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
04/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/04 – Austin, TX @ The Belmont
05/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
05/08 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
05/09-10 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival