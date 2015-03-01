Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

The Mountain Goats premiere new track “Heel Turn 2” — listen

by
on March 01, 2015, 3:35pm
0 comments

The Mountain Goats have shared a new song from their forthcoming concept album about pro wrestling, Beat the Champ. Entitled “Heel Turn 2”, the track premiered during the most recent episode of the podcast “Welcome to Night Vale”.

As listeners of the faux newscast know, host Cecil introduces the weather towards the end of each episode, but never actually gets to the forecast. Instead, there’s always a musical interlude. In episode 63, “There Is No part 1: Part 2”, that interlude was “Heel Turn 2”.

You can snag the podcast for free via iTunes, or scroll to the 20:06 mark below to hear the song now.

Beat the Champ is out April 7th via Merge (April 13th in Europe and 3rd in Australia/New Zealand). We’ve previously heard the track “The Legend of Chavo Guerrero”. In support, the band has revealed a large tour schedule.

Previous Story
Alabama Shakes preview new album on SNL — watch
Next Story
Faith No More premieres new single “Superhero” — listen
No comments