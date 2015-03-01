The Mountain Goats have shared a new song from their forthcoming concept album about pro wrestling, Beat the Champ. Entitled “Heel Turn 2”, the track premiered during the most recent episode of the podcast “Welcome to Night Vale”.

As listeners of the faux newscast know, host Cecil introduces the weather towards the end of each episode, but never actually gets to the forecast. Instead, there’s always a musical interlude. In episode 63, “There Is No part 1: Part 2”, that interlude was “Heel Turn 2”.

You can snag the podcast for free via iTunes, or scroll to the 20:06 mark below to hear the song now.

Beat the Champ is out April 7th via Merge (April 13th in Europe and 3rd in Australia/New Zealand). We’ve previously heard the track “The Legend of Chavo Guerrero”. In support, the band has revealed a large tour schedule.