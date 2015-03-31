Menu
The Staves perform “Make It Holy” with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon — watch

Live performance clip coincides with the release of the trio's sophomore album, If I Was

on March 31, 2015, 1:15pm
Today, English folk sisters The Staves release their Justin Vernon-produced sophomore album, If I Was. In celebration, they’ve shared a live performance video of the album track “Make It Holy”.

The video comes from a performance at London’s Wilton’s Music Hall, during which the band played the entire album straight through. Vernon was on hand to join the trio for the haunting “Make it Holy”, his guitar tuned to Bon Iver-ian effect. His sturdy voice provided a solid foundation on which the Staveley-Taylor siblings’ impeccable harmonies stand strong. Check out the clip below, which is followed by the quartet discussing the recording process of If I Was.

If I Was is out now on Nonesuch/Atlantic Records. For more, check out the album singles “Black & White”, “Blood I Bled”, and “Steady”.

If I Was Tracklist:
01. Blood I Bled
02. Steady
03. No Me, No You, No More
04. Let Me Down
05. Black & White
06. Damn It All
07. The Shining
08. Don’t You Call Me Anymore
09. Horizons
10. Teeth White
11. Make It Holy
12. Sadness Don’t Own Me

