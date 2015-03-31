Today, English folk sisters The Staves release their Justin Vernon-produced sophomore album, If I Was. In celebration, they’ve shared a live performance video of the album track “Make It Holy”.

The video comes from a performance at London’s Wilton’s Music Hall, during which the band played the entire album straight through. Vernon was on hand to join the trio for the haunting “Make it Holy”, his guitar tuned to Bon Iver-ian effect. His sturdy voice provided a solid foundation on which the Staveley-Taylor siblings’ impeccable harmonies stand strong. Check out the clip below, which is followed by the quartet discussing the recording process of If I Was.

If I Was is out now on Nonesuch/Atlantic Records. For more, check out the album singles “Black & White”, “Blood I Bled”, and “Steady”.

If I Was Tracklist:

01. Blood I Bled

02. Steady

03. No Me, No You, No More

04. Let Me Down

05. Black & White

06. Damn It All

07. The Shining

08. Don’t You Call Me Anymore

09. Horizons

10. Teeth White

11. Make It Holy

12. Sadness Don’t Own Me