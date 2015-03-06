The War on Drugs extend their North American tour

Photo by Nina Corcoran

The War on Drugs have extended their upcoming North American tour. In continued support of 2014’s Album of the Year, Lost in the Dream, the Philly indie rockers have lined up new dates in California, New York, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The lengthy jaunt, which is scheduled to run from the end of March through the end of June, also features additional appearances at Sasquatch! Festival and Field Trip Music Festival.

Consult the band’s full itinerary below.

The War on Drugs 2015 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theater

03/28 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva *

03/29 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

03/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

04/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29 *

04/02 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

04/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

04/04 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall *

04/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom *

04/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theatre *

04/08 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *

04/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom *

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/14 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

04/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/23 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Festival

05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

06/05-07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Music Festival

06/08 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/10 – Covington, KY @ The Madison Theater

06/11-14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/12 – Indianpolis, IN @ Vogue

06/15 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

06/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason

06/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

06/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

06/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/25-28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/26 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air

06/28 – De Groene Heuvels, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/01-04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02-05 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival

08/11-15 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/13-15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/14-16 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

09/04-06 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

* = w/ Hop Along Band

Below, watch them perform Lost highlight “Under the Pressure” live in Philly.