The War on Drugs extend their North American tour

The War on Drugs have extended their upcoming North American tour. In continued support of 2014’s Album of the Year, Lost in the Dream, the Philly indie rockers have lined up new dates in California, New York, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The lengthy jaunt, which is scheduled to run from the end of March through the end of June, also features additional appearances at Sasquatch! Festival and Field Trip Music Festival.
Consult the band’s full itinerary below.
The War on Drugs 2015 Tour Dates:
03/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theater
03/28 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva *
03/29 – Richmond, VA @ The National *
03/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *
04/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29 *
04/02 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
04/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *
04/04 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall *
04/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom *
04/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theatre *
04/08 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *
04/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom *
04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/14 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
04/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/23 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Festival
05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
06/05-07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Music Festival
06/08 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/10 – Covington, KY @ The Madison Theater
06/11-14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/12 – Indianpolis, IN @ Vogue
06/15 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
06/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason
06/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
06/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
06/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/25-28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
06/26 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air
06/28 – De Groene Heuvels, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/01-04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02-05 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival
08/11-15 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
08/13-15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/14-16 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
09/04-06 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/06 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
* = w/ Hop Along Band
Below, watch them perform Lost highlight “Under the Pressure” live in Philly.