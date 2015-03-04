Seemingly out of nowhere, Violent Femmes reunited in 2013 at Coachella. Later that year, they got a new drummer in former Dresden Dolls member Brian Vigilone. Fast-forward another few months, and the band was on tour in Oceania. They played their last show at Sydney Opera House on December 29th, and then were off to a studio in Hobart, Tasmania to record their first new music since 2000’s Freak Magnet.

The resulting four-track EP, Happy New Year (as it was recorded on New Year’s Eve), is due out for Record Store Day, April 18th. As an early listen, the band has presented its first new song in 15 years. Written by Jake Brebes, “Love Love Love Love Love” is “an ode to old-fashioned romance” with a bit of Southwestern bossa nova flair.

“Happy to have some new recordings for people that have loved our music,” singer-guitarist Gordon Gano said, “and would be honored to have a few new ears hear us for the first time too.” Old or new, take a listen below.

Happy New Year will be pressed on champagne clear vinyl for RSD. Violent Femmes say they also have plans to record more new material in the spring. Over the summer, they’ll join Barenaked Ladies on their latest “Last Summer on Earth” tour. Find those dates here.