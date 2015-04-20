Photo via Instagram

Over the weekend, Lou Reed was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Longtime friend Patti Smith and wife Laurie Anderson were both on hand to offer up moving speeches in remembrance of the iconic Velvet Underground frontman. Also in attendance were Beck and Yeah Yeah Yeahs bandmates Karen O and Nick Zinner, who paid tribute to Reed with a pair of covers. Karen O and Zinner tackled “Vicious”, while Beck delivered a spirited take on “Satellite of Love”.

Watch fan-caught footage of both performances below.

Karen O and Nick Zinner – “Vicious”:

Beck – “Satellite of Love”:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction festivities also featured star-studded performances from new inductees Green Day (joined by original drummer John Kiffmeyer) and Joan Jett (who was joined by Dave Grohl and Miley Cyrus). A telecast of the ceremony will air on HBO beginning May 30th.