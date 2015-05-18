Biopic about The Kinks is on the way from director Julien Temple

Last year, The Kinks commemorated their 50th anniversary with The Essential Kinks, a career-spanning anthology which featured exclusive liner notes from David Bowie. Now, the iconic British rockers will be further remembered with a new biopic aptly titled You Really Got Me.

On hand to direct will be Julien Temple, best known for his Sex Pistols-centric film The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle and Glastonbury, a rockumentary detailing the history of the UK festival. You Really Got Me will reportedly focus on the tumultuous relationship between Kinks brothers Ray and Dave Davies.

“This is an exciting chance to tell the Kinks’ story in a visceral and real way,” Temple recently told Screen Daily. “The lyrics of The Kinks have always been fascinating to me and there is an amazing human story here as well which has yet to be captured on film.”

Singer-songwriter/actor Johnny Flynn (Song One) and George MacKay (Pride) are set to portray Ray and Dave Davies, respectively. Juno Temple, Julien’s daughter, will play Ray Davis’ former wife, Rasa, who sometimes contributed to the band.

You Really Got Me has supposedly been a “long-time passion project” of producer Jeremy Thomas, who worked on 1988’s “Best Picture” Oscar-winner The Last Emperor. He’s since secured the rights to both brothers’ autobiographies and has tapped Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais to write the script. The film is scheduled to begin shooting later this year.

Below, revisit a performance of “You Really Got Me”: