Photo by Samantha Saturday

In less than two weeks, Florence and the Machine will return with their much-anticipated new album, How Big How Blue How Beautiful. Already we’ve heard a handful of its tracks, including “What Kind of Man”, “Ship to Wreck”, and “St. Jude”. Now, the UK outfit has offered another preview in “Delilah”.

Frontwoman Florence Welch may still be nursing a broken foot, but her voice is as mighty as ever. Here, Welch goes high and low with ease — a sultry sorceress one minute, a falsetto-blessed nightingale the next. Listen in below.

How Big How Blue How Beautiful arrives on June 2nd through Republic Records.

How Big How Blue How Beautiful Tracklist:

01. Ship to Wreck

02. What Kind of Man

03. How Big How Blue How Beautiful

04. Queen of Peace

05. Various Storms & Saints

06. Delilah

07. Long & Lost

08. Caught

09. Third Eye

10. St Jude

11. Mother