“The last true rock star,” Noel Gallagher, put his money where his mouth is with a performance on Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. He and his High Flying Birds supported their latest record, Chasing Yesterday, with an enthusiastic rendition of “Lock All the Doors”. Check out the replay below.

Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently kicked off a North American tour, which will culminate with a return to NYC for Governors Ball Music Festival. See their full itinerary here.