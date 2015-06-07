David Gilmour previews new solo album Rattle That Lock

David Gilmour previewed his new solo album during the 2015 Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas in Carlow, Ireland this weekend.

Entitled Rattle That Lock, the long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s On an Island was recorded in collaboration with Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera, Jools Holland, and Gilmour’s wife, Polly Sampson, who assisted in writing the lyrics.

According to Sampson, the theme of the album is “‘Carpe Diem’ … seize every moment, look to the future, ‘Just Do It’ and don’t be afraid or hold back.”

Gilmour played two songs during the event: “Girl with a Yellow Dress”, “a lovely jazz number” which features Holland on keys, and an uptempo track called “Boots on the Ground”, which Gilmour was inspired to write after listening to loud speaker announcements at a French train station.

Rattle That Lock is expected to see release in September to coincide with Gilmour’s UK/European tour.

Also during the event, Gilmour once again dismissed the prospects of a Pink Floyd reunion with Roger Waters.