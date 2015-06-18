In just a little over 12 months, Fever the Ghost has gone from being one of Los Angeles’ many budding bands with a dream to the kind of promising act that kicks it with members of The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, Dinosaur Jr., and My Morning Jacket. The group’s rise to prominence has been swift, but it has nothing to do with any overnight buzz factor and everything to do with legit talent.

The SoCal natives parlayed their 2014 debut EP, Crab in Honey, a five-track collection of delicious psych pop, into gigs alongside the likes of Temples, The Flaming Lips, and Sean Lennon. Later, they were tapped by Coyne to contribute to the Lips’ star-studded Beatles tribute album, With a Little Help From My Fwends, where they joined J Mascis and My Morning Jacket on the opening cover of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”.

Fever the Ghost is hoping to continue on its ascendant path this year with the release of its full-length debut, Zirconium Meconium. Due out on September 25th via Complicated Game (US) and Heavenly Recordings (UK), the LP is said to feature a generous helping of songs that run the gamut from glam rock to psychedelia to what they call “Sci-Fi pop.”

A press release breaks down the LP’s strange title:

“Described by the band as a ‘collection of songs musically interpreting the third dimensional integration process from the perspective of vital force energy incarnating into the physical world’ – the album’s title offers a little more insight to the band’s eccentric proclamation. Zirconium is known as a stone of balance referring to the physical, emotional and spiritual. Meconium is the earliest stool of a mammalian infant. In plainer terms, the title highlights the album’s organic creation process, combining interstellar vibrations and a sense of youthful wonder into into an unparalleled pop sound.”

In addition to the album news, Fever the Ghost has given us a peek at what’s to come with “Vervain (Dreams of an Old Wooden Cage)”. Unpredictable and zany in the best possible way, the track makes MGMT sound like a normal pop band. Frontman Casper Indrizzo offered equally cryptic comments on the mesmerizing number, saying, “Tears of Isis. The earthy, fetid scent of colossal dragon fly veins dripping a consecrated honey along an elephantine root system….Into the surreptitious crypt where you lay reticent in dreams of an old wooden cage….unfazed by the arcane serum settling into the skin…..the change goes unnoticed.”

Listen in below via SoundCloud and/or its trippy music video.

Pre-orders for Zirconium Meconium can be made here.

“Vervain” Artwork: