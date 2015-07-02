The last 12 months have been good for Aphex Twin fans. Not only did the producer drop his first album in 13 years, SYRO, but he’s since shared a treasure trove of unreleased music on SoundCloud, a 20-track synth LP, and his Computer Controlled Acoustic Instruments Pt. 2 EP. Aphex Twin, born Richard D. James, isn’t stopping there, however.

On August 21st, he’ll return with Orphaned Deejay Selek (2006-2008) under his AFX moniker. Due out through Warp, it marks his first AFX release since Chosen Lords, a compilation collecting his vinyl-only Analord series that ran from 2003 to 2005.

As a preview of Orphaned, James has shared “serge fenix Rendered 2”. The chugging, handclap-laden opening track can be heard over at Warp’s official site.

Orphaned Deejay Selek (2006-2008) Artwork:

Orphaned Deejay Selek (2006-2008) Tracklist:

01. serge fenix Rendered 2

02. dmx acid test

03. oberheim blacet1b

04. bonus EMT beats

05. simple slamming b 2

06. midi pipe1c sds3time cube/klonedrm

07. NEOTEKT72

08. r8m neotek beat