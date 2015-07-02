The last 12 months have been good for Aphex Twin fans. Not only did the producer drop his first album in 13 years, SYRO, but he’s since shared a treasure trove of unreleased music on SoundCloud, a 20-track synth LP, and his Computer Controlled Acoustic Instruments Pt. 2 EP. Aphex Twin, born Richard D. James, isn’t stopping there, however.
On August 21st, he’ll return with Orphaned Deejay Selek (2006-2008) under his AFX moniker. Due out through Warp, it marks his first AFX release since Chosen Lords, a compilation collecting his vinyl-only Analord series that ran from 2003 to 2005.
As a preview of Orphaned, James has shared “serge fenix Rendered 2”. The chugging, handclap-laden opening track can be heard over at Warp’s official site.
Orphaned Deejay Selek (2006-2008) Artwork:
Orphaned Deejay Selek (2006-2008) Tracklist:
01. serge fenix Rendered 2
02. dmx acid test
03. oberheim blacet1b
04. bonus EMT beats
05. simple slamming b 2
06. midi pipe1c sds3time cube/klonedrm
07. NEOTEKT72
08. r8m neotek beat