Beach House, the dream pop duo comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, will release its fifth studio album, Depression Cherry, on August 28th through Sub Pop. The follow-up to 2012’s excellent Bloom was recorded and produced by the band with the help of longtime collaborator Chris Coady (Future Islands, Wavves) at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

In a press release, Beach House spoke about its bolder approach for the new album, saying, “With the growing success of Teen Dream and Bloom, the larger stages and bigger rooms naturally drove us towards a louder, more aggressive place; a place farther from our natural tendencies.”

Today, the Baltimore natives have given us a look at this “more aggressive place” that they now call home with lead single “Sparks”. Over ripples of discordant synths and smeared guitars that recall My Bloody Valentine, Legrand reflects, “It’s a gift, taken from the lips, you live again.” Listen in below.

Depression Cherry Tracklist:

01. Levitation

02. Sparks

03. Space Song

04. Beyond Love

05. 10:37

06. PPP

07. Wildflower

08. Bluebird

09. Days of Candy