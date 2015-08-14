Metal icons Iron Maiden will return on September 4th with their first new record in five years, The Book of Souls. Not only is the album their first in half a decade, but it’s their first double-LP ever. Today, the band has revealed the first song from the record, “Speed of Light”, along with its ridiculously awesome music video.

In the clip, directed by Llexi Leon, Iron Maiden’s undead mascot Eddie travels through the digital realms of the last 40 years of video games. From pixilated climbers to side-scrolling adventures to first-person shooters, Eddie fights his way through a variety of digital battlegrounds on his quest to collect hearts from each world. It’s a pretty epic adventure soundtracked by the Bruce Dickinson and Steve Harris-penned roarer. Check it out below.

The 11-track, 92-minute The Book of Souls is out September 4th via Parlophone Records. It includes two tracks written by Dickinson alone, the first time he’s done so since 1984. Check out the tracklist below.

The Book of Souls Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. If Eternity Should Fail (Dickinson) 8:28

02. Speed Of Light (Smith/ Dickinson) 5:01

03. The Great Unknown (Smith/ Harris) 6:37

04. The Red And The Black (Harris) 13:33

05. When The River Runs Deep (Smith/ Harris) 5:52

06. The Book Of Souls (Gers/ Harris) 10:27

Disc 2

07. Death Or Glory (Smith/ Dickinson) 5:13

08. Shadows Of The Valley (Gers/ Harris) 7:32

09. Tears Of A Clown (Smith/ Harris) 4:59

10. The Man Of Sorrows (Murray/ Harris) 6:28

11. Empire Of The Clouds (Dickinson) 18:01