Rivers Coumo jams with his 12-year-old daughter, three-year-old son at Osheaga

Photo by Killian Young

This month has brought another of surprise on-stage collaborations; Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard joined Paul McCartney at Lollapalooza, U2 welcomed Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen to MSG in consecutive nights, Thom Yorke teamed with Portishead at Latitude Festival, and Lorde flew half way around the world to sing with Taylor Swift. All that pales in comparison, however, to the special guest who joined Weezer on-stage during their set at Osheaga Music Festival yesterday.

Rivers Cuomo’s eight-year-old daughter Mia played keyboard for the band’s performance of “Perfect Situation”, and his three-year-old son Leo ripped through a nasty inflatable guitar solo during “Back to the Shack”.

Check out a few fan-shot photos and video from Instagram below.