Halloween may still be a few months away, but CoSigned rockers Wolf Alice are celebrating early with a new video for “You’re a Germ”. Directed by Chris Grieder, the clip’s a bloody homage to the horror flicks of the ’70s. There’s a madman equipped with an axe, an army of the undead, and so many more awesomely campy slasher references.

Check it out below.

“You’re a Germ” is off the band’s debut album, My Love is Cool, which is out now via Dirty Hit Records.