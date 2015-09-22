Though he’s best known for producing records for Run the Jewels, Beyoncé, and FKA twigs, Boots has steadily been carving out a name for himself. There was last year’s WinterSpringSummerFall mixtape and this past March’s short film Motorcycle Jesus; now, all of those releases are about to culminate in AQUARIA, his highly anticipated debut solo album due to arrive in November.

Following the excellent title track, which featured Dirty Projectors’ Angel Deradoorian, Boots has offered another glimpse at the LP with “Bombs Away”. Showcasing his wide, sonic range, the song is built on a constantly unfurling groove and punctuated with shards of industrial noise. Listen in below.

Due out on November 13th via Columbia Records, AQUARIA is also expected to feature co-production from Run the Jewels’ own El-P and Carla Azar of Autolux.

AQUARIA Tracklist:

01. Brooklyn Gamma

02. C.U.R.E.

03. Oracles

04. Bombs Away

05. I Run Roulette

06. Gallows

07. Aquaria

08. Earthquake

09. Only

10. Dead Come Running

11. Still