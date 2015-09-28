Courtney Love gets snubbed from daughter’s wedding, responds with petty Instagram post

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, recently married her longtime boyfriend Isaiah Silva in an intimate ceremony. Bean did not invite her mother to the wedding, but instead called her afterward.

The Mirror reports that Love was “sad she wasn’t there but she totally understands that Frances is her own person and she’s happy to let her do her own thing.” However, a recent Instagram posting by the Hole singer suggests that to be anything but the case.

“If you think I’m sorry for being a no-show at any important events this week, think again,” Love captioned a photo of herself with new boyfriend James Norley. The caption also included an array of not-so-subtle hashtags: “#candyface #worthflakingonanythingfor #heaven #worthit #slay #bae #cancelallmyappointments #donthate #stud #jealousmuch ? Bwahaa xc”

For years, Love was estranged from her 24-year-old daughter, but the pair appeared to reconcile last year as the 20th anniversary celebration of Nirvana kicked into high gear. Both women attended the premiere of Brett Morgen’s Kurt Cobain documentary Montage of Heck, where they shared a hug on the red carpert.

“I respect how reclusive she is. She’s very tasteful,” Love said of her daughter in a 2014 interview with People. “You know, she’s Frances Bean. A lot is expected of her, and she handles it so well. She’s a very strong girl.”