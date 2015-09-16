With their new album Caracal due out next week, Disclosure became the latest act to throw down a left-field cover at BBC’s Live Lounge (in just the last month, the studio has brought us covers of Sia’s “Elastic Heart” by FKA twigs and Prince’s “Sign O’ the Times” by Muse)

The brothers Lawrence came prepared with an extra bullet in their chamber, bringing along friend and frequent collaborator Sam Smith to aid in the session. Together, the trio took on Drake’s latest single, “Hotline Bling”, with Smith handling vocals overtop a tropical-infused groove.

Disclosure’s Live Lounge session also featured a performance of “Omen”. Listen to that at the 2:15 mark, and the “Hotline Bling” cover at 8:55.

Update: You can watch Disclosure and Sam Smith’s performance below.