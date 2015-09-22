Justin Timberlake attempted to write a theme song for Late Night with Seth Meyers

Since becoming a proud papa back in April, Justin Timberlake has slowly but surely been making his way back into the spotlight. Over the summer, he was officially inducted into Taylor Swift’s 1989 squad, appearing alongside the pop star at a gig in Los Angeles (though, admittedly he was overshadowed by Lisa Kudrow’s “Smelly Cat” cameo). And earlier this month, he and Jimmy Fallon brought back their awesome “History of Rap” sketch.

Now, in a funny new bit for Late Night with Seth Meyers, Timberlake pitches a couple of potential theme song ideas for the late-night show. They’re mostly cheesy, and, as Meyers soon learns, not exactly tailored to his show, but the “Suit & Tie” pop singer has always been a natural at comedic timing and facial expressions, allowing him to take this skit further than most probably could. (For what it’s worth, I bet he could write a solid theme song if he really tried!)

Watch below.