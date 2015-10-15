Music festival in Amsterdam allows attendees to carry five ecstasy pills without prosecution

In the wake of several recent tragedies in which attendees have overdosed, North American electronic music festivals have buckled down on their drug policies. New York’s Electric Zoo, for example, requires festival-goers to watch an anti-drug PSA before they’re able to purchase tickets. Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, meanwhile, has raised its age limit to 18 and over.

However, in Amsterdam, long known as the place where anything goes, festival organizers are taking a decidedly different approach. As Live For Live Music points out, the Amsterdam Dance Event is allowing attendees to carry five ecstasy pills inside the event, free of prosecution.

Apparently an extremely potent batch of ecstasy has been circulating in Amsterdam as of late, and festival organizers hope that such tolerance will promote a safer concert experience. The festival will have a drug testing center on-site to assist festival-goers in checking the composition of their drugs.

Set for October 14th – 18th, Amsterdam Dance Event’s lineup includes Tiësto, David Guetta, Richie Hawtin, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Odesza, Paul Oakenfold, Seth Troxler, and Ricardo Villalobos, among others.