Beastie Boys to allow students to use their Oscilloscope recording studio

For a fun Beastie Boys fan experience, hip-hop heads in New York City can visit the famous Lower East Side corner featured on the group’s Paul’s Boutique album cover, where a beautiful mural has since been painted in their honor. Looking for an even more immersive, one-of-a-kind opportunity to walk in the outfit’s shoes, though? Perhaps you’ll want to enroll in New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.

The legendary hip-hop group and the college have inked a new deal that allows for the school’s students to record and produce music in the Beastie Boys’ own Oscilloscope recording studio in the city. The work done at the studio would be part of The Clive Davis Institute’s “Capstone Projects” program, which as Billboard notes, tasks its students with coming up with a “customized, entrepreneurial music business venture.” News of the partnership was revealed on Twitter last week by the Institute’s chair, Jeff Rabhan.

Psyched to announce that @CliveDavisInst inked a deal with The Beastie Boys to work and record in their famed Oscilloscope studio in NYC. — Jeff Rabhan (@JeffRabhan) October 21, 2015

In addition to the Beastie Boys albums To the 5 Boroughs, The Mix-Up, and Hot Sauce Committee Part 2, artists such as Jack White, M.I.A., James Murphy, and Phoenix have used Oscilloscope studio in the past.

In related Beastie Boys news, a London theater group will soon tell the band’s history in a Licensed to Ill musical production.