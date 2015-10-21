Photo by Andrew Strasser

Next month, Oneohtrix Point Never will release his new album, Garden of Delete. The 12-track effort comes after 2013’s excellent R Plus Seven, recorded in a windowless studio in Brooklyn.

“I got into it … I had this dungeon reality and it was also kind of like I was uninhibited, like I would just get into the zone, work for like 17 hours,” he explained to Rolling Stone. “I was just, like, tweaking out in this windowless room and it encouraged this rock vibe.”

Following a number of teaser clips and the lead single “I Bite Through It”, Oneohtrix Point Never returns this week with “Mutant Standard”, a mind-bending track that clocks in at a hefty eight minutes. Listen in below.

Garden of Delete, one of the year’s most anticipated LPs, arrives November 13th via Warp Records.

Garden of Delete Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Ezra

03. ECCOJAMC1

04. Sticky Drama

05. SDFK

06. Mutant Standard

07. Child of Rage

08. Animals

09. I Bite Through It

10. Freaky Eyes

11. Lift

12. No Good