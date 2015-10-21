Photo by Andrew Strasser
Next month, Oneohtrix Point Never will release his new album, Garden of Delete. The 12-track effort comes after 2013’s excellent R Plus Seven, recorded in a windowless studio in Brooklyn.
“I got into it … I had this dungeon reality and it was also kind of like I was uninhibited, like I would just get into the zone, work for like 17 hours,” he explained to Rolling Stone. “I was just, like, tweaking out in this windowless room and it encouraged this rock vibe.”
Following a number of teaser clips and the lead single “I Bite Through It”, Oneohtrix Point Never returns this week with “Mutant Standard”, a mind-bending track that clocks in at a hefty eight minutes. Listen in below.
Garden of Delete, one of the year’s most anticipated LPs, arrives November 13th via Warp Records.
Garden of Delete Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Ezra
03. ECCOJAMC1
04. Sticky Drama
05. SDFK
06. Mutant Standard
07. Child of Rage
08. Animals
09. I Bite Through It
10. Freaky Eyes
11. Lift
12. No Good