Pharrell remixes A Tribe Called Quest’s “Bonita Applebum” — listen

Taken from an upcoming reissue of People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm

by
on October 13, 2015, 3:10pm
Pharrell Williams has long considered A Tribe Called Quest a major influence on his own music. Now, for an upcoming reissue of the iconic hip-hop outfit’s debut album, 1990’s People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, the “Happy” singer will have a chance to return the favor with a remix of “Bonita Applebum”.

In Williams’ hands, the original is warped into a more uptempo, electric, and sensual affair. As Rolling Stone points out, “Williams’ version of the song replaces the familiar guitar sample of soul-jazz group RAMP’s “Daylight” and vocals and sitar of Rotary Connection’s “Memory Band” with Toro y Moi–esque swirling synths, a “Good God” soul vocal sample and background crowd chatter.” It’s a very “Williams”-type of update, but also one that keeps in line with Tribe’s spirit.

Listen in below.

Here’s the original for comparison.

Along with Williams, J. Cole and Cee Lo Green have contributed remixes of their own. The People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm reissue is officially due out on November 13th.

