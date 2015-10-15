Here’s something you can tell your folks to make them feel old: Monty Python and the Holy Grail is 40 years old this year. Now, since it’s such a big anniversary, there’s going to be a brand new Blu-ray release to buy, all so you can exchange quotes about African or European swallows in the highest definition. Part of that release, however, includes 14 minutes of previously lost animation by director Terry Gilliam, all of which has been uploaded to the troupe’s YouTube channel.

“This in fact is probably the only reason to buy this new Blu-ray version of the film, for the new animation,” Gilliam says in jest. “In fact, it’s old animation, but it’s the animation that was cut out by the rather envious members of the group, who were trying to restrain a young, talented animator. A man who could have gone on to be a great animator, but no, he was forced into live-action filmmaking to cover the scars.”

Watch below and revisit our commemorative retrospective from back in May — ’tis a funny feature. For those looking to grab that Blu-ray, the bloody thing hits stores October 27th. Pre-order now via Amazon.