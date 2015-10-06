Photo​ ​by ​​Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Talib Kweli is releasing a new collaborative album with producer 9th Wonder. Due out November 6th, Indie 500 aims to reinsert consciousness into mainstream music. Backed by The Roots and joined by Rapsody, Kweli gave the live debut of album track “Every Ghetto” during last night’s episode of Jimmy Fallon.

Over an old-school soul beat, the two MCs spit bars of not only socio-political power, but also the strength of personal understanding. “The hood often embrace you when you profound with words/ I say the stuff they relate to, I keep it down to Earth/ Other rappers sound like they hate you, they sound absurd,” Kweli raps. Check out the performance below.