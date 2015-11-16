Pusha T previews new album featuring Kanye West, Hudson Mohawk, Timbaland

On Thursday, Pusha T unveiled “Untouchable”, a new song that samples Notorious B.I.G. and features production from Timbaland. Later in the evening at an Adidas event that doubled as a listening session and launch party for his forthcoming “EQT” shoes, the newly crowned President of G.O.O.D. Music divulged plenty more details on his new album. The follow-up to 2013’s stellar My Name Is My Name is officially dubbed Darkest Before Dawn, and is expected to see release before year’s end.

According to THE FADER, producers on King Push include Kanye West, Hudson Mohawke, Q-Tip, and Boi-1da, while ASAP Rocky and The-Dream were among the LP collaborators mentioned.

Update – Monday, November 23rd: Darkest Before Dawn is due out on December 18th. Meanwhile, King Push, a previously announced full-length, is slated to hit shelves in the spring.

A tweet from Adidas’ account seems to indicate that the album, as well as Pusha’s “EQT” Adidas sneaks, could drop on Black Friday, November 27th.

New album, new shoe. It’s G.O.O.D. to be the King. #KingPushEQT November 27. pic.twitter.com/wIcL9CK9QP — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 13, 2015

Below, revisit “Untouchable”.