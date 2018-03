And the award for Halloween’s greatest prank goes to Sufjan Stevens. During his concert in Jersey City last night, Stevens and Gallant covered Drake’s “Hotline Bling”. Whereas Justin Bieber, Disclosure and Sam Smith, and Alessia Cara delivered earnest renditions of the single, Stevens and Gallant went full troll mode, mimicking Drake’s dance moves and projecting the rapper’s image in the background. Watch below.