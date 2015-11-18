Menu
Wolf Alice announce 2016 US tour dates

UK rockers to spend the next couple of months on the road behind My Love Is Cool

on November 18, 2015, 3:40pm
While most of us are thinking of the holidays, Wolf Alice likely have only one thing on their minds: the road. Today, the UK alt rockers have added a new batch of 2016 US dates to their already massive months-long tour. The stateside leg, which is in continued support of the CoSigned outfit’s debut album, My Love is Cool, follows a lengthy trip throughout Europe and kicks off the first week of April.

Consult the band’s full itinerary below.

Wolf Alice 2016 Tour Dates:
11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotonde
11/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
12/02 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
12/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theater
12/05 – Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion
12/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
12/10 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall
12/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
12/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Alt AZ 93.3 Presents Ugly Sweater Holiday Party
12/15 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
12/16 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live
12/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
12/18 – Buffalo, NY @ First Niagara Center
01/06 – Shibuya, JP @ Club Quattro
01/07 – Osaka-Shi, JP @ Club Quattro
02/05 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
02/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Razz 2
02/09 – Berlin, DE @ Postbahnhof
02/10 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
02/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
02/12 – Cologne, DE @ CBE
02/12 – Munich, DE @ Strom
02/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
02/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Jr.
02/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
02/18 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
02/22 – Milano, IT @ Tunnel Club
02/23 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo
02/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
02/26 – Prague, CR @ Palac Acropolis
02/28 – Vienne, AT @ Flex
02/29 – Stuttgart, DE @ Kellerklub
03/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
03/04 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
03/05 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
03/07 – Stoke-On-Trent, UK @ Keele University
03/10 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
03/11 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
03/13 – Oxford, UK @ Academy
03/14 – Southsea, UK @ Pyramids
03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
03/17 – York, UK @ Barbican
03/19 – Leeds, UK @ Academy
03/21 – Folkestone, UK @ Leas Cliff Halls
03/22 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome
03/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
03/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
03/26 – London, UK @ The Forum
03/27 – London, UK @ The Forum
03/28 – London, UK @ The Forum
04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/03 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/04 – Hamden, CT @ The Space
04/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
04/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Center
04/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
04/16 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

Below, watch a tour video that chronicles Wolf Alice’s most recent gigs in the UK and US.

