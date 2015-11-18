Wolf Alice announce 2016 US tour dates

While most of us are thinking of the holidays, Wolf Alice likely have only one thing on their minds: the road. Today, the UK alt rockers have added a new batch of 2016 US dates to their already massive months-long tour. The stateside leg, which is in continued support of the CoSigned outfit’s debut album, My Love is Cool, follows a lengthy trip throughout Europe and kicks off the first week of April.

Consult the band’s full itinerary below.

Wolf Alice 2016 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotonde

11/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

12/02 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

12/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theater

12/05 – Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion

12/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

12/10 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

12/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

12/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Alt AZ 93.3 Presents Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

12/15 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/16 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live

12/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

12/18 – Buffalo, NY @ First Niagara Center

01/06 – Shibuya, JP @ Club Quattro

01/07 – Osaka-Shi, JP @ Club Quattro

02/05 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

02/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Razz 2

02/09 – Berlin, DE @ Postbahnhof

02/10 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

02/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/12 – Cologne, DE @ CBE

02/12 – Munich, DE @ Strom

02/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

02/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Jr.

02/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

02/18 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

02/22 – Milano, IT @ Tunnel Club

02/23 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

02/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

02/26 – Prague, CR @ Palac Acropolis

02/28 – Vienne, AT @ Flex

02/29 – Stuttgart, DE @ Kellerklub

03/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

03/04 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

03/05 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

03/07 – Stoke-On-Trent, UK @ Keele University

03/10 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

03/11 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

03/13 – Oxford, UK @ Academy

03/14 – Southsea, UK @ Pyramids

03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

03/17 – York, UK @ Barbican

03/19 – Leeds, UK @ Academy

03/21 – Folkestone, UK @ Leas Cliff Halls

03/22 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome

03/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

03/26 – London, UK @ The Forum

03/27 – London, UK @ The Forum

03/28 – London, UK @ The Forum

04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/03 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/04 – Hamden, CT @ The Space

04/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

04/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Center

04/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/16 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

Below, watch a tour video that chronicles Wolf Alice’s most recent gigs in the UK and US.