Update: Eagles of Death Metal will not join U2 for Paris concert

Eagles of Death Metal are set to return to Paris less than a month after terrorists took the lives of 89 people attending the band’s concert at the Bataclan. According to Billboard, the band will join U2 on stage during their concert at Paris’ AccorHotels Arena on Sunday, December 6th.

Update: U2 says reports of EODM joining them on stage are untrue. They do, however, have another surprise guest planned for the show.

The as-yet-unannounced appearance will reportedly occur during the final song of U2’s concert. Josh Homme, who doesn’t normally tour with EODM, will join his bandmates on stage, Billboard notes.

U2’s two-night stint in Paris was originally scheduled for November 14th and 15th, but was postponed in the wake of the November 13th attack. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Bono said he had offered his private plane to EODM following the attack. He also said he bought them new phones, as their own ones were left inside the Bataclan.

HBO was already set to be on hand to film U2’s Paris concerts for a concert special dubbed, U2: Innocence + Experience Live in Paris, that’ll air on Monday, December 7th. It remains to be seen whether EODM’s appearance will be featured in the special.

Billboard also reports that Eagles of Death Metal will resume their European tour in February 2016.