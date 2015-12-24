Tupac biopic finds its leading man in Demetrius Shipp, Jr.

Demetrius Shipp Jr., photo by Quantrell Colbert

Photo via TMZ

The forthcoming Tupac Shakur biopic from Morgan Creek Productions has dealt with a fair share of setbacks. After shuffling through a number of directors, the project finally settled on music video producer Benny Bloom earlier this month. The film, titled All Eyez On Me, continues to make progress, as a major casting has been announced today.

TMZ reports that producers have found their Tupac in fledgling actor Demetrius Shipp, Jr., who looks incredibly just like the iconic rapper (see above!). Apparently, Shipp’s so green that upon being casted, he quickly attended acting classes four times a week in order to get up to par.

All Eyez On Me is expected to hit theaters sometime next year.

Below, check out another pic of Shipp (left) as he poses with Jamal Woolard, who’s set to play Notorious B.I.G. in the biopic.