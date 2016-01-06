Earlier this week, Third Man Records announced their latest Vault package, a collection stuffed with the early works of Jack White. The 3-LP box set features recordings from White’s pre-White Stripes bands, including his punk project Two Star Tabernacle with Dan John Miller, Tracee Mae Miller (both later of Blanche) and Damian Lang. A live version of White’s original composition “Itchy” was teased along with the announcement, and now the full track has been unearthed for the first time (via Rolling Stone).

This particular recording of “Itchy” comes from Two Star Tabernacle’s January 16th, 1998 set at Detroit’s Gold Dollar. White himself, introduced as “Jackson White”, stepped forward to take lead on the song, his voice more pinched and frayed than even on the Stripe’s most ferocious material. His menace comes through in fits of madness on the bridge as he repeats, “Somebody better break my fingers.” Those fingers work furiously on his guitar as it rumbles and squeals a country punk number supported by the devilish drive of his bandmates. Take a listen below.

In addition to the Two Star Tabernacle vinyl, the latest Vault package includes a recording of Jack White and The Bricks, a band which included future Raconteur Brendan Benson. The third live album is from The Go, a Sub Pop-signed band for whom White briefly played guitar. The collection is only available to Vault subscribers, and new members have until January 31st to sign up and qualify for the package.